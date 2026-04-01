The January Launch

Ripple unveiled Ripple Treasury on January 30, an enterprise platform born from its $1 billion acquisition of Chicago-based GTreasury.

The product lets corporate finance teams manage traditional cash and digital assets through a single system, moving money across borders in three to five seconds using RLUSD instead of three to five business days via bank wires.

The platform connects companies to overnight repo markets and tokenized money-market funds, including BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) BUIDL fund, so businesses can earn yield on idle cash around the clock.

February: Ripple’s Strongest Month Of Institutional Adoption

Deutsche Bank integrated Ripple’s payment infrastructure for cross-border transfers.

Aviva Investors partnered with Ripple to tokenize fund structures on the XRP Ledger.

Additionally, Zand, a UAE digital bank, signed on for stablecoin payment solutions.

The RLUSD Explosion

RLUSD grew from $1.33 billion market cap in January to $1.56 billion by March—a 1,000% jump from just $132 million a year earlier. The stablecoin processed 515,000 transactions over one 30-day window with volume reaching $3.5 billion.

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) , America’s oldest bank, serves as primary custodian for RLUSD reserves.

BlackRock uses RLUSD to redeem shares in its tokenized funds, while LMAX Group adopted it as collateral for institutional trading.

In Asia, SBI Holdings rolled out RLUSD in Japan, and Singapore’s Monetary Authority included it in the BLOOM pilot program exploring tokenized financial services.

Moreover, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) now settles real credit card transactions through RLUSD on the XRP Ledger.

March: Ripple Prime And Convera

On March 5, Ripple announced that its Ripple Prime platform—which cleared more than $3 trillion in trading volume during 2025—would now offer the full range of crypto futures listed on Coinbase Derivatives.

On March 31, Ripple signed a partnership with Convera to expand enterprise cross-border payments.

Australia’s financial regulator granted AUDC Pty Ltd a full license, making its AUDD stablecoin the first government-licensed stablecoin operating on the XRP Ledger.

The Tokenization Surge

The XRP Ledger hosted approximately $2.3 billion in tokenized assets by late February, up from $991 million at year-start. XRPL added $1.3 billion in tokenized value in just two months, surpassing its total growth for all of 2025.

The Price Disconnect

Despite every institutional win, XRP crashed 40% from $2.40 to $1.35 during Q1.

Every major partnership announcement met with a price dip. The disconnect stems from structural reality: most partnerships use Ripple’s enterprise software for messaging and settlement without requiring anyone to buy or hold XRP.

RLUSD, which settles in dollars, has arguably cannibalized demand that once flowed through XRP as a bridge currency.

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