Bitcoin Climbs To $68,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Advance On Improved Sentiment

Bitcoin rose to $68,000 as market sentiment improved and institutional interest strengthened; liquidations stand at $327.67 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $117.3 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $31.2 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization remained relatively flat with a 0.7% gain over the past 24 hours to $33.2 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Data from CoinGlass shows Bitcoin is nearing a strong resistance zone, with significant whale sell orders stacked between $68,800 and $69,600, particularly around $69,000. Key support levels are seen at $67,200, $66,400 and $65,800.

A breakout above $69,000 could trigger a sharp move higher if buying pressure absorbs sell orders. However, failure to break through may result in a rejection and short-term pullbacK.

Trader Crypto Scient said Ethereum continues to react strongly around the $2,100 to $2,250 range, marking it as a critical level. The price is currently below this zone, which has flipped from support to resistance after being lost in February. If Ethereum remains under this range and within a broader downtrend, momentum is likely to stay weak.

Trader Javon Marks noted that XRP has already posted a strong breakout of about 600% from a major long-term resistance level, even without a full altcoin rally. With price holding above that breakout zone, a broader market upswing could drive further gains. He projects a potential target above $15 if altseason momentum develops.

Crypto Tony highlighted that Dogecoin is trading near an important support level around $0.088. A breakdown below this level could lead to an approximately 8% decline, presenting a potential short opportunity upon confirmation.

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