Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tried to prank unsuspecting folks on social media for April Fools’ Day. We’re telling you early, so you don’t get tricked and look dumb later.

Dogecoin Without Shiba Inu?

The official X handle of Dogecoin went full satire mode with a fake “restructuring” announcement, updating their bio and everything.

The so-called DogeCoin Financial Solutions LLC proposed changes such as ditching the Shiba Inu logo for a “navy blue emblem” and banning meme words like “wow.”

Seriously bro? That ain’t never happening!

Dogecoin used stiff business jargon, such as a “67-page whitepaper” and “stakeholder” rebranding. No way our lil’ Shiba friend is signing up for this—we know it.

Lee Really Said This?

CZ, You Gotta Work Harder!

Besides Dogecoin and Litecoin, Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao also tried pranking folks. We’d call it a pretty bad attempt, though.

Even more so, because he has been repeating the same joke for a while on April Fool’s Day.

Setting the jokes aside, these are among the most reliable names on crypto social media. They typically pair their jokes with proper disclaimers.

The real drama’s those savage pranks waiting in school, college, and at work. Good luck! You’re all by yourself out there.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com