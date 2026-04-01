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Person holding mobile phone with logo of British company CoinShares Group on screen in front of business web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
April 1, 2026 1:16 AM 1 min read

Crypto-Focused Asset Manager CoinShares Prepares For Nasdaq Debut Following SPAC Merger

Asset management firm CoinShares is preparing for its Nasdaq trading debut on Wednesday, following a successful joint merger.

What You Need To Know

The merger has resulted in the formation of a new holding company, CoinShares PLC. CoinShares expects trading and listing on Nasdaq to begin shortly after the market opens on April 1.

CoinShares didn’t disclose under which ticker the new shares will trade.  According to CNBC, the shares are set to trade under the symbol CSHR.

CoinShares didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request to confirm the new symbol.

CoinShares, headquartered in the British Crown Dependency of Jersey, reported over $7 billion in assets under management at the end of 2025. It specializes in cryptocurrency-focused exchange-traded funds, passive/active strategies, and on-chain asset management.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

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