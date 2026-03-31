Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Recover As Iran Signals Willingness To End Hostilities

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies regained some losses on Tuesday after Iran signaled a willingness to pursue peace talks.

Notable Statistics:

CoinGlass data shows that 78,174 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, totaling $361.97 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $69.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $4.96 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Midnight and Algorand.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader KillaXBT observed that Bitcoin is trading within a narrow range between key liquidation levels. Short liquidations are clustered around $69,000 to $70,000, while long liquidations sit between $64,000 and $65,000. He suggested the market may sweep both sides, leading to increased volatility.

IncomeSharks added that strength in equity markets can spill over into Bitcoin. Positive movement in stocks may support bullish indicators such as the SuperTrend, especially when markets are tightly range-bound and liquidity conditions influence momentum.

Image: Shutterstock