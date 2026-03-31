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Bitcoin Coin under crashing huge wave , cryptocurrencies price CRASH concept, with Beautiful Blue Ocean Wave
March 31, 2026 2:48 PM 2 min read

Will Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Persist As Institutional Influence Grows?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) movement within a tight trading range is raising questions about whether its traditional four-year cycle remains intact or is gradually fading amid rising institutional participation.

Cycle Debate Intensifies

In an X.com post on March 31, on-chain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence highlighted a growing debate over the durability of Bitcoin's four-year cycle. The firm noted that increasing institutional involvement may be reshaping market behavior.

Unlike retail traders, institutional investors typically deploy capital in a more structured manner, often guided by schedules and risk management strategies. This approach can reduce extreme volatility and dampen the sharp boom-and-bust patterns historically associated with Bitcoin.

At the same time, macroeconomic factors such as interest rates and monetary policy are exerting a stronger influence on price movements, further complicating the traditional cycle narrative.

While Bitcoin halving events, which reduce the rate of new supply, remain a key structural factor, evolving market dynamics may be smoothing or altering cycle patterns, making future trends less predictable.

Historical Cycle Structure

Historically, Bitcoin has followed a four-year cycle closely tied to its halving events.

Each cycle typically begins with an accumulation phase following a bear market, marked by relatively low prices and subdued sentiment. As the halving approaches, prices tend to rise gradually, driven by tightening supply.

Following the halving, Bitcoin has historically entered a bull phase characterized by rapid price appreciation, increased media coverage and strong retail participation. These rallies often culminate in a market peak, followed by a sharp correction and the onset of a bear market.

Previous cycles have followed similar boom-and-bust patterns. The 2013 cycle was shaped by early adoption and the collapse of Mt. Gox. In 2017, the market surged on initial coin offering-driven retail enthusiasm, while the 2021 rally was fueled by pandemic-era liquidity, institutional inflows and the rise of decentralized finance and NFTs. Each cycle ultimately ended in steep declines before resetting.

Image: Shutterstock

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