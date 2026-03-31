Dogecoin And Shiba Inu At Critical Levels But SHIB's 945% Burn Surge Changes Everything

Dogecoin’s Wedge Compression

Dogecoin is forming a converging wedge at multi-month lows, with upper and lower trendlines squeezing price into a tight range.

The Supertrend at $0.1044 and Parabolic SAR at $0.0989 both hover just above, making any upside move an immediate test of resistance.

The Supertrend hasn’t flipped green yet despite weeks of sideways action, suggesting sellers haven’t fully given up.

Volume dropped 6.24% to $2.10 billion and open interest slipped 0.99% to $1.06 billion, typically signaling fading conviction on both sides.

However, options open interest rose 3.10%, hinting that some players are quietly positioning for a bigger move.

Key support sits at $0.088 with $0.080 below that. Resistance clusters at $0.0989 (SAR), then $0.1044 (Supertrend), then $0.1261. A daily close above $0.10 would be the first real sign DOGE is ready to move.

SHIB’s Burn Rate Explosion

Shiba Inu has been locked inside a well-defined descending channel since August 2025, grinding from $0.000014 down to current levels.

The Bollinger Bands have tightened significantly, with price hugging the midline at $0.00000593 closely.

This kind of squeeze after a prolonged downtrend sometimes precedes a sharp directional move.

All four EMAs remain above price in bearish formation, but the 20 EMA at $0.00000590 is now essentially flat—the first sign in months that selling momentum may be exhausting itself.

The burn rate surged 945% in 24 hours, with over 3.1 million tokens permanently removed from circulation.

Individual transactions have already taken out over 1 million tokens in a single burn. However, given SHIB’s quadrillion-level supply, burns need to be consistently large over weeks to meaningfully impact price.

What's Next For SHIB

Key support for SHIB sits at $0.00000566 (lower Bollinger Band) with the channel floor below that.

Resistance clusters at $0.00000621 (upper BB), then $0.00000680 (100 EMA), then $0.00000824 (200 EMA).

A daily close above $0.00000650 would be the first real crack in this downtrend.

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