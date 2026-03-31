Ripple Prime has expanded its integration with HyperliquidX, incorporating HIP-3 products to broaden institutional access to tokenized markets.

Ripple Prime's Major Move

HIP-3 products on Hyperliquid have experienced rapid growth, with daily trading volume reaching $2.30 billion and open interest at $1.99 billion.

These products now account for nearly 40% of daily trading volume and about 28% of total open interest on the platform, reflecting a sharp rise in institutional participation over the past year.

The development highlights a growing connection between traditional finance and decentralized finance, particularly in tokenized commodities. However, it remains unclear whether XRP will directly benefit from this trend, with outcomes likely tied to future price action and technical indicators.

XRP Shows Potential Setup

In a longer-term context, such patterns typically precede continued uptrends if confirmed by strong trading volume.

In a CoinDesk interview, Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie said the XRP Ledger could improve payment efficiency compared with traditional systems that operate on T+1 settlement timelines. He noted that Ripple's network can settle transactions in three to five seconds.

"What the price does, I don't know," Gilbertie said, while expressing a bullish outlook on the use of the XRP Ledger and its future applications.

He also highlighted Ripple's licensing, business strategy and ability to acquire companies as factors that could strengthen its position in the evolving decentralized finance landscape.

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