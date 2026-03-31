XRP Holds $1.30 As Binance Accumulation Surges—What's Next?

The Binance Accumulation Signal

Binance on-chain activity shows a clear resurgence since the end of February.

Outflow transactions have consistently exceeded 4,000 per day, with some peaks reaching close to 6,000 transactions in a single day.

Most of this activity stems from transactions ranging between 1,000 and 100,000 XRP, which typically corresponds to mid-sized investors rather than large whales.

Increased outflow transactions often suggest investors are withdrawing tokens from exchanges to hold them elsewhere, indicating a gradual accumulation phase.

XRP has traded in a well-defined range between $1.30 and $1.50 for several months. While the asset remains more than 60% below its all-time high, some investors are taking advantage of this consolidation phase to gradually accumulate.

The ETF Pressure

Net outflows hit $2.31 million on March 30, with total net assets declining to $928.5 million from over $1 billion earlier this month.

Grayscale’s GXRP alone saw $2.31 million in outflows on the day.

Cumulative inflows sit at $1.21 billion, but the recent trend of daily outflows signals that institutional appetite is cooling, not growing.

This creates a tug-of-war between retail accumulation on Binance and institutional selling through ETFs.

The Technical Breakdown

XRP has been riding the Keltner Channel lower band at $1.26 for weeks, signaling persistent bearish momentum rather than healthy consolidation.

All four EMAs—20 at $1.38, 50 at $1.45, 100 at $1.62, and 200 at $1.88—are fanned out above price in full bearish alignment.

Every bounce has been rejected before reaching even the 20 EMA.

The $1.30-$1.32 zone now acts as the last meaningful support before the February lows near $1.20 come back into play.

Key support sits at $1.30, with $1.20 below that. On the upside, resistance clusters at $1.38 (20 EMA), then $1.45, then $1.50 (Keltner Channel midline).

Until XRP reclaims $1.50 with volume and ETF inflows turn positive, the path of least resistance remains down.

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