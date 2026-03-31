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Bitcoin BTC virtual cryptocurrency in front of abstract digital background
March 31, 2026 9:03 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Holds $66,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip On Quantum Security Concerns

Bitcoin held steady near $66,000 despite a broader market pullback triggered by concerns over quantum computing risks; liquidations stand at $268.43 million over the past 24 hours.    

Bitcoin ETFs saw $69.4 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $4.96 million in net inflows.  

Meme coin market capitalization remained relatively flat with 0.1% gain over the past 24 hours to $33 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Crypto trader Jelle said he plans to re-enter Bitcoin at lower levels or through dollar-cost averaging, guided by the weekly RSI approaching oversold conditions. He added that a strong higher low after oversold levels would signal an ideal buying opportunity.

Ted Pillows said Ethereum's loss of RSI structure points to building bearish momentum, suggesting further downside unless buyers return quickly.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP may be forming an ascending triangle, indicating a potential buying opportunity near support, with a breakout above resistance likely to trigger strong upside.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin appears to be repeating a past pattern, forming a descending triangle like July–September 2024. He added that a comparable setup previously led to a strong breakout, suggesting the potential for a significant upside move if the pattern holds.

Photo: Hi my name is Jacco on Shutterstock.com

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