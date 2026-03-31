Why Banks Are Looking At Cardano Midnight Instead Of Ethereum And Solana

The Three Banking Requirements

Institutions need three things from blockchain that public chains struggle to deliver: privacy with selective disclosure, execution predictability without MEV extraction, and compliance tooling that doesn’t broadcast sensitive information to the entire world.

A bank can’t put customer transactions on a public ledger visible to everyone.

They need the ability to hide sensitive details from the public but still prove compliance to regulators when required. That’s selective disclosure.

MEV (maximal extractable value) represents a hidden tax on public chains.

Validators or bots can see pending transactions in the memory pool and reorder the queue to profit before trades even settle.

For institutions moving $2-3 billion in a single transaction, that’s a complete deal breaker.

The Midnight Solution

Midnight solves programmable privacy, meaning transactions can be private where needed but still provable where required.

Consider a hedge fund buying $50 million in tokenized bonds on Ethereum. Everyone sees that trade. On Midnight, however, the counterparty can verify the transaction and regulators can audit compliance, but the market never sees the position.

Midnight launched mainnet in March with Monument Bank partnered for tokenized deposit workflows. Google and BlockDaemon are part of the validator set.

The Cardano Ecosystem Advantage

Midnight operates as a partner chain to Cardano’s broader ecosystem, which brings several institutional-grade components together.

Cardano offers 100% uptime since inception as the most decentralized proof-of-stake network, while Layer Zero provides connectivity to over 80 blockchains.

Additionally, USDX delivers institutional-grade stablecoin liquidity and Pyth supplies tier-one oracle data.

This integrated approach marks a fundamental difference in strategy.

While Ethereum and Solana are trying to convince institutions to work around the privacy problem by building layers on top, Cardano and Midnight offer the privacy layer institutions actually need built in from the start.

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