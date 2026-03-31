Square Announces Automatic Bitcoin To Fiat Feature

Square said in a X post that the new feature will allow sellers to accept Bitcoin payments that convert “instantly” to cash at checkout, without any additional setup.

Square added that there will be no processing fees for these transactions until 2026. Note that this feature is available to all U.S.-based merchants except those based in New York

Bitcoin Conversion Option

Launched in November, Square Bitcoin payments also include a “Conversion” feature that lets merchants turn upto 50% of their card sales into Bitcoin.

Converted Bitcoin is securely custodied in a Square wallet, empowering merchants to buy, sell, hold, or withdraw their BTC holdings effortlessly.

As of this writing, Square card payments and Cash App Pay transactions are eligible for Bitcoin conversions

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $66,808.87, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Block shares were up 4.20% in pre-market trading after closing 2.64% higher at $81.11 during Wednesday's regular trading session. The stock closed at a nearly 8-month high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings give XYZ a high Value score, but its price action remains weak in short, medium, and long-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock