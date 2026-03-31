Investor Martin Shkreli, popularly known as "Pharma Bro," slammed Michael Saylor’s latest video on Monday promoting Strategy Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: MSTR) preferred stock offering.

The Video At The Center Of Controversy

The AI video shared on X showed a young woman who has retired and is living a luxurious life in a tropical paradise.

When asked how she got rich so quickly, the woman credited it to buying shares of Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: STRC).

Saylor captioned the video with, “You weren't meant to live an uncomfortable life.”

Critics Say It’s ‘Nonsense’

Shkreli took strong exception, going so far as to demand Saylor’s “arrest” for promoting unrealistic retirement security on a Bitcoin-backed asset.

Market analyst Adam Cochran also came down heavily, saying, “This is the exact kind of nonsense the SEC is supposed to exist to deter.

What You Need To Know About STRC

The stock currently pays 11.50% in annual dividends, payable monthly in cash, and has achieved a historical 30-day volatility of 2%.

Economist Peter Schiff previously raised doubts about how the company is funding its dividend payments amid ongoing losses in the bear market.

Strategy is sitting on unrealized losses of over $6 billion on its BTC holdings, while its market valuation was lower than the total value of its underlying holdings.

However, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, called Strategy’s preferred stock an “iPhone moment” poised to spark widespread adoption of Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $67,159.37, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares were up 2.24% in overnight trading after closing 3.64% lower at $121.44 during Monday’s regular trading session.

The stock lacked strength across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo courtesy: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY-Imagn Images.