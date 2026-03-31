Tiger King Coin Is Almost Worthless Today

TKING is down 40% year-to-date, and has erased 99% of its value since its peak in November 2021.

Benzinga Note: Investing in coins, especially those with thin liquidity and low volume, is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Always do your own research.

No Relief For Exotic

The Supreme Court declined to review the case of former zookeeper and convicted felon Maldonado-Passage, which stemmed from his conviction for a murder-for-hire plot.

Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, rose to fame in 2020 following the release of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The series chronicled his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, culminating in his attempts to orchestrate her murder.

Consequently, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison and is currently serving his term at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

In their appeal to the Court earlier in February, Exotic’s legal team argued that there were issues with the testimony of witnesses during the trial.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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