Having fun at someone else’s expense might be a social media faux pas, but big brands and cryptocurrencies can’t stop memeing the KitKat chocolate heist.

Dog Mocks ‘Kat’

About twelve tons of Nestle S.A.’s KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves stole the truck carrying them—yes, you read that right!

And everybody’s cracking up over it. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , the world’s most popular meme-based cryptocurrency, repeated “woof” as its “official statement,” celebrating Shiba Inu playfulness.

Was That You, Pengu?

NFT brand Pudgy Penguins dropped a chocolate-smeared picture of PENGU, ironically adding that their lil’ mascot had nothing to do with the theft.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) posted a “missing” poster depicting stolen KitKat chocolates alongside a sad LTC emoji pleading “Call me plz.”

No One Wants A ‘KitKat Pizza’

Popular consumer brands also jumped in on the “Troll KitKat” fest.

Domino’s UK wrote a mock condolence for KitKat and announced they’ll now sell a “KitKat pizza.” That’s straight-up culinary war crime, bro!

McDonald’s France chain posted a picture of KitKat McFlurry, a vanilla soft-serve mixed with crushed KitKat wafers, with a translated caption reading, “We still have some KitKat left, just in case.”

KitKats In Place Of Jet Fuel

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, went next-level by posting a photo of its plane gobbling up the stolen chocolates.

You gotta hand it to KitKat as well. They appreciated the “criminals' exceptional taste” while reporting the theft.

Jokes aside, it’s a real hit to the company. And you won’t like it one bit when the neighborhood crook breaks in and swipes your chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

Investigations are continuing, and KitKat told NYT that the incident followed a recent joint warning from the International Union of Marine Insurance about a rise in cargo theft and freight fraud.

Photo Courtesy: Ekaterina_Minaeva on Shutterstock.com