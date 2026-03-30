Inside The Viral 2026 Resurgence Of Ripple's 'Hypothetical' Listing Fee Story

The Hypothetical That Wasn’t So Hypothetical

A month later, he followed up with a disclaimer that he was about to tell a “completely made up, hypothetical story” where any resemblance to real exchanges was “entirely coincidental.”

In his hypothetical, an unnamed exchange refuses to list XRP even though doing so would clearly benefit their business.

Instead, they approach Ripple, demanding millions of dollars as a listing fee. Ripple refuses, and months go by at a deadlock.

The exchange even privately admits that they would have listed XRP long ago if Ripple simply didn’t exist as a company.

Eventually, a deal gets struck. Ripple pays. XRP gets listed. Almost immediately, XRP trading accounts for 20% of the exchange’s revenue, proving the token was always going to be a money-maker.

Why Ripple Paid

Schwartz was not celebrating this outcome. His point was that Ripple essentially had to pay money just to stop their own existence from being used as an excuse to block XRP from the market.

He framed it as damage control, writing “we paid money to not let our existence hurt the ecosystem.”

The deeper frustration centered on the SEC lawsuit.

Schwartz noted that a litigation adversary was cherry-picking these very facts to argue that Ripple was paying exchanges to artificially pump XRP adoption and liquidity, a framing he found deeply unfair and misleading.

The Viral Misinterpretation

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