Crypto Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried Showers Praises On Trump, Says He's The First President To Recognize 'Strategic Potential' Of Crypto And AI

Jailed cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried praised on Sunday President Donald Trump’s foresight in recognizing the potential of both cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

SBF Praises Trump’s Crypto, AI Push

“It’s not just people who want to pay you in crypto, increasingly it’s AI agents. Crypto is the future of AI-native payments,” SBF brought in the agentic payments angle.

He added that Trump is the “first president” to foresee the strategic potential of both crypto and AI.

Interestingly, the remarks come days after the Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) launched a new payment infrastructure that will enable AI agents to manage funds and transact on the blockchain.

Currying Favor With Trump?

Lately, SBF has been vocal in his support for Trump's policies, including those on the economy, foreign relations, and cryptocurrency.

SBF also tried to paint Judge Lewis Kaplan, who sentenced him to prison and presided over Trump’s federal defamation trial, as a common adversary.

Trump has indicated he has no intention of pardoning SBF.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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