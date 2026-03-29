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March 29, 2026 3:31 PM 2 min read

Michael Saylor Spent A Decade Doing 'Everything Under The Sun,' But Still Couldn't 'Get Ahead' — Success Hit When He Understood This One Thing

Michael Saylor may have gone all-in on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but his path there, as he describes, was riddled with “despair” and self-doubt.

A Decade Of ‘Despair’

In an interview with Natalie Brunell on Nov. 18, 2024, Saylor revealed he had spent a decade trying to do "everything under the sun" at his firm, back when it was called MicroStrategy.

“I was in despair. I had spent 20,000 man-years attempting to do everything under the sun,” he said. “I could not get ahead.”

Saylo said his problem wasn’t that he was “stupid” or lacked work ethic, yet these setbacks sowed seeds of self-doubt.

“The most pernicious thing you can do to someone is you make them think that they’re just not smart enough and the reason they’re failing is that they’re not smart and they don’t work hard enough,” he made a broader observation.

The Power Of ‘Focus’

Saylor said in an earlier July 2023 interview with Altcoin Daily that he became “successful” after understanding the value of “focus.”

“You have many ideas. But you have limited time in the day, and the world is a competitive place. So, if you’re going to be successful, you pick the one thing that you’re most passionate about,” he said.

No prize for guessing the “one thing” came in the form of Bitcoin. He steered MicroStrategy’s corporate coffers into Bitcoin, rebranding it as "Strategy."

Today, Strategy is the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, and Saylor’s wealth has ballooned to over $4 billion, according to Forbes.

Photo Courtesy: ESB Professional on Shutterstock.com

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