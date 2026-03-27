Bitcoin Flashing Late-Stage Business Cycle But This Metric Trends Lower Since 2021, Says Benjamin Cowen

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price action is pointing to late-cycle signals as macro conditions tighten and a key metric has trended lower since 2021, according to analyst Benjamin Cowen.

Late Business Cycle

In a March 26 podcast, Cowen says the current setup reflects a late business cycle, where capital rotates away from risk and toward safer and defensive assets like gold. That shift helps explain why altcoins have underperformed Bitcoin and why crypto overall has lagged broader defensive moves like gold.

He notes that while Bitcoin still follows its historical pattern of peaking in post-halving fourth quarters, this cycle stands out. Social interest has been fading, and market breadth has weakened, pointing to a top driven by apathy rather than euphoria.

Unlike previous euphoric tops, this cycle appears to have peaked during a period of apathy, suggesting reduced speculative enthusiasm.

Overall, Cowen suggests that the market is in a mature phase where upside in risk assets may be limited, and a transition to the next cycle likely requires a recession or significant economic reset.

Macro Signals Flash Yellow

Cowen points to tightening liquidity and a cooling labor market as key warning signs.

Job growth has slowed for years

Layoffs have not yet spiked, but that's often a lagging signal

Rising uncertainty is pushing investors toward defensive positioning

Historically, Cowen notes, recessions begin after layoffs accelerate and unemployment rises sharply, often following declines in financial markets.

He compares the current setup to prior late-cycle periods like 2006–2008 and 2019, where similar dynamics preceded broader economic weakness.

Elevated economic uncertainty and restrictive financial conditions reinforce this late-cycle environment, contributing to cautious investor behavior.

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