David Sacks Has 'Used Up' His Time As Trump's Crypto And AI Czar, Shares What He Plans To Do Next

David Sacks said on Thursday that his time as White House AI and cryptocurrency czar has ended, paving the way for his new position on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Sacks Moves To New Role

During an interview with Bloomberg, Sacks said that he has “used up” his tenure as a special government employee, which lasts for 130 days.

“I think moving forward as co-chair of PCAST, I can now make recommendations on not just AI but an expanded range of technology topics,” Sacks expressed enthusiasm about his new role. “So yes, this is how I’ll be involved moving forward.”

A Glance At Sacks’ Tenure

However, his tenure attracted scrutiny, including accusations from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that he overstayed his 130-day limit to continue "influencing" cryptocurrency policy.

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