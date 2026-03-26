Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fall Amid Trump's 'Get Serious' Warning To Iran: Analytics Firm Sees Strong 'Buy Signal' Following Bearish Chatter

Leading cryptocurrencies edged lower alongside stocks on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s warning cast a shadow on Iran negotiations.

Crypto Slide As Leveraged Longs Get Liquidated

Bitcoin dipped to $68,100, with trading volume increasing 10% from the previous day. Ethereum also sank below $2,100, while XRP and Dogecoin recorded steeper declines.

Over $330 million in cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with $293 million in bullish long positions alone erased, according to Coinglass data.

Notably, nearly $500 million in Bitcoin shorts on Binance risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rebounds to $71,000

Open interest in Bitcoin futures fell 0.37% in the last 24 hours, while retail and whale traders on Binance increased their long exposure.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.44 trillion, following a slight increase of 0.73% from the previous day.

Stock Market Volatility Continues

Stocks retraced on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.38 points, or 1.01%, to end at 45,960.11. The S&P 500 slid 1.74% to end at 6,477.16, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 2.38% and settled at 21,408.08.

Trump termed negotiations with Iran as “very different” and “strange,” warning they "better get serious soon" or there may be “no turning back.” This came after Iran reportedly rejected a 15-point U.S. ceasefire proposal and made its own demands to end the fighting.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures touched $95 per barrel, then eased to $93.75 by 8:38 p.m. EDT.

Bitcoin To Bottom Here?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez said Bitcoin past bull cycles often follow dips under the long-term holder realized price—currently $48,387—and the -0.2 standard deviation band at $36,657.

Long-term holder realized price is the average acquisition cost for coins held over 155 days, while a statistical support derived from price deviations around realized value gives the standard deviation.

"I'll be watching these zones for dip-buying opportunities ahead of the next bull cycle," Martinez added.

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment noted that retail sentiment on social media was turning increasingly bearish, with words like "dip," "pullback" and "rejection" dominating crypto discourse.

"Historically, prices move opposite to the crowd’s narrative making this below chart reveal a stronger buy signal," Santiment stated.

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