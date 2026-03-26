Crypto 'Works Like Casino' Unless You're An Insider, Says Analyst: 'Just Buy Bitcoin And Get On With Your Life'

Renowned cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo likened all cryptocurrency trading other than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to gambling—unless you’re an insider who knows the game is rigged in your favor.

Crypto Trading Like Gambling, Says Woo

In an X post, Woo said that without an informational or structural edge, one shouldn’t invest in “crypto.”

“Not that I recommend buying crypto, you need to be an insider to get an edge, it works like a casino, the house will take your money,” they argued.

It’s worth mentioning here that Woo sees BTC and altcoins as very different and rejects lumping them together as “crypto.”

The FTX Example

Woo said the people who “understood this trade” during the 2023-25 cycle turned out to be the real winners.

FTX creditor activist Sunil Kavuri backed Woo’s thesis, adding that buyers like Galaxy Digital and Pantera Capital snapped up locked SOL at massive discounts: $64–$102 per SOL when the market price was $192.

Kavuri added that most buyers didn't even need to hedge with futures because the discount was so huge — they just waited for unlocks.

“Every crypto project has backers [and a foundation] who has great wads locked tokens that have been sold to hedge funds and dumped on you immediately through futures markets,” Woo claimed. “That is why crypto in 2023-2025 under performed.”

Being the Bitcoin maxi they are, Woo said that the smartest move is “Just buy BTC and get on with your life.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $69,818.20, down 1.96% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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