Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Franklin Resources Inc company logo displayed on mobile phone
March 26, 2026 2:37 AM 2 min read

Franklin Templeton Is Bringing Its ETFs Tracking Stocks, Gold On-Chain For The First Time

Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO) said on Wednesday it has partnered with Franklin Templeton to tokenize the asset manager’s exchange-traded funds.

Trade FT ETFs On-Chain

“This marks the first time that tokenized FT-managed ETFs are available on-chain,” Ondo Finance said.

Ondo Finance added that these ETFs will be available through Ondo Global Markets, the world’s largest tokenized securities platform, with over $700 million in total value locked, according to RWA.xyz.

Franklin Templeton will remain the asset manager of the ETFs, while Ondo will provide the tokenization infrastructure and digital distribution layer.

Sustained Push Toward Tokenization?

Franklin Templeton has previously ventured into tokenization. In partnership with Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), it launched tokenized U.S. dollar money market funds for accredited investors of Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group Holdings (OTC:DBSDY)

Ondo Finance also remains a big player, with a total value of its tokenized offerings, including U.S. treasuries, stablecoins and stocks, exceeding $2.6 billion.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ONDO was exchanging hands at $0.2605, up 1.27% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency has plunged 27%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved