Franklin Templeton Is Bringing Its ETFs Tracking Stocks, Gold On-Chain For The First Time

Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO) said on Wednesday it has partnered with Franklin Templeton to tokenize the asset manager’s exchange-traded funds.

Trade FT ETFs On-Chain

“This marks the first time that tokenized FT-managed ETFs are available on-chain,” Ondo Finance said.

Ondo Finance added that these ETFs will be available through Ondo Global Markets, the world’s largest tokenized securities platform, with over $700 million in total value locked, according to RWA.xyz.

Franklin Templeton will remain the asset manager of the ETFs, while Ondo will provide the tokenization infrastructure and digital distribution layer.

Sustained Push Toward Tokenization?

Franklin Templeton has previously ventured into tokenization. In partnership with Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), it launched tokenized U.S. dollar money market funds for accredited investors of Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group Holdings (OTC:DBSDY)

Ondo Finance also remains a big player, with a total value of its tokenized offerings, including U.S. treasuries, stablecoins and stocks, exceeding $2.6 billion.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ONDO was exchanging hands at $0.2605, up 1.27% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency has plunged 27%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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