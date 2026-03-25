Jim Cramer: Bitcoin, Gold 'Failed' As Crisis Hedges—All He Saw Were Margin Calls

The Crisis Hedge Failure

“No matter what happens, we have to question whether either gold or crypto ‘worked’ in a true crisis,” Cramer stated. “All I saw were margin calls and people who should just play the prediction markets.”

The data backs Cramer’s skepticism.

Gold dropped as much as 27% from its January peak and is down roughly 12% since the Middle East conflict escalated in late February.

The yellow metal just posted its longest losing streak in over a century, lasting 10 consecutive days—its worst run since February 1920.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is holding above $70,000, but that represents a 20% decline year-to-date despite $2.5 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows this month.

The performance suggests neither asset provided the crisis protection investors expected.

Price Is All That Matters

Cramer’s broader argument targets the disconnect between falling oil prices and media crisis framing.

Brent crude sank as much as 7% to near $97 per barrel on March 25, down from above $112 just days earlier after reports of a U.S. diplomatic push toward a ceasefire.

“When I was at my hedge fund, I learned a brutal lesson from the ‘junk’ desks. Price. It is all about price,” Cramer said. “We never talk about price. We are naive,” he added.

He warned that traders still positioned for $150-plus oil face a painful reversal, adding that falling crude correctly signals the direction for equities. The message: narratives follow price, not the other way around.

Bitcoin Outperforms Gold Relatively

Despite both assets falling during the conflict, Bitcoin is outperforming gold on a relative basis.

The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio has risen roughly 30% from recent lows, climbing from around 12 ounces before the conflict to just below 16 ounces now.

Charlie Morris, chief investment officer at ByteTree, noted that one Bitcoin is now worth 16 ounces of gold.

“With gold appearing exhausted, we could reasonably expect a new all-time high above 40 ounces in the coming months or years,” Morris said.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas argues Bitcoin and gold are largely uncorrelated rather than inversely correlated, explaining why both can fall simultaneously during a crisis driven by margin calls and forced liquidations rather than safe-haven flows.

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