Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
golden bitcoin coin is in red and blue smoke background
March 25, 2026 5:53 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Worth $35 Million Tied To Drug Dealer Moves After A Decade Of Dormancy, Reports On-Chain Analytics Firm—Who Gained Access?

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) stash linked to Irish drug dealer Clifton Collins, which was inactive for 10 years and deemed unrecoverable, suddenly moved on Thursday.

Dormant BTC Moved To Coinbase

On-chain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence flagged the transfer on X, showing 500 BTC, worth $35.43 million, moving to an unidentified address. From there, the funds were sent to a Coinbase Prime wallet.

The last recorded transfer to the wallet, labeled “Clifton Collins: Lost Keys,” happened ten years ago.

As of this writing, the wallet still holds 5,500 BTC, valued at approximately $391 million.

Have Authorities Gained Access To The Illicit BTC

However, authorities now appear to have gained access to the stash.

Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau, in partnership with Europol, confiscated 500 Bitcoin on Tuesday. While authorities provided no context on the investigation or ownership, The Irish Times reported that it was linked to the Collins case.

The agency told Benzinga it had no additional information to share.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $70,866.22, down 0.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Memory Stockphoto / Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved