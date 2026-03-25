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Pudgy Penguins
March 25, 2026 2:47 AM 2 min read

Pudgy Penguins Launches Visa-Backed Crypto Debit Card Worldwide — PENGU Spikes Nearly 5.6%

Popular NFT brand Pudgy Penguins announced the global launch of its cryptocurrency debit card on Tuesday, powered by payments giant Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

New Virtual Card For Everyday Spending

The card works with Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, allowing online payments and global ATM withdrawals.

The Pengu Card have three tiers: Standard, Black, and Gold, with Gold delivering the maximum reward at 12% and Standard offering 6%.

Users would need to create an account on KAST, a cryptocurrency finance app, to be eligible to receive the card.

Initially, Pengu Card will roll out as a virtual card, with a physical card coming later.

Happy Penguin!

The Pengu Card is the latest addition to Pudgy Penguins’ growing portfolio of products and services.

Earlier this month, it launched a free-to-play game, ‘Pudgy World', and integrated it with the Amazon online marketplace. Using Amazon, users can buy licensed wearables to customize their characters in the browser-based game.

Price Action: The announcement drove the price of PENGU, the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based coin of Pudgy Penguins, 5.59% higher at $0.007331. Over the last month, the token has gained 14.53%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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