Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Dogecoin DOGE Isolated on white background with clipping path
March 25, 2026 12:26 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin, Ethereum, Gold Trades On Your Mind? Here's What This Top Analyst Has Projected For The Coming Few Days

A leading cryptocurrency analyst on Tuesday projected significant volatility for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the days ahead, while outlining a rosy outlook for gold.

Which Way Is DOGE Headed?

Ali Martinez took to X, highlighting a descending triangle formation on Dogecoin's 4-hour chart that could trigger a 29% price move for the memecoin.

Note that Martinez didn't explicitly state the direction of the swing, whether upward or downward.

Typically, the pattern indicates a continuation of a downtrend, where sellers are gaining control.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price,  typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Buy” signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Conversely, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Sell.”

‘New Uptrend’ Could Begin For ETH

As for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Martinez stated that the prolonged period of “sideways grind” could end with momentum shifting back to the bulls.

“As long as the $1,800 support holds, a new uptrend could begin,” they added.

Yellow Metal To Rally?

Martinez also commented on gold’s trajectory, spotting a “major buy signal” on the asset’s daily chart.

“As long as gold stays above $4,325, the path of least resistance is back to the upside. From here, I'm tracking a recovery toward $4,700,” the analyst predicted.

Ethereum and Dogecoin have tanked this year, while spot gold has climbed. Still, gold hasn’t lived up to its crisis-hedge reputation during the Iran conflict, dropping more than 17% this March

Photo Courtesy:ihrinmoisuc on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved