Dogecoin, Ethereum, Gold Trades On Your Mind? Here's What This Top Analyst Has Projected For The Coming Few Days

A leading cryptocurrency analyst on Tuesday projected significant volatility for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the days ahead, while outlining a rosy outlook for gold.

Which Way Is DOGE Headed?

Ali Martinez took to X, highlighting a descending triangle formation on Dogecoin's 4-hour chart that could trigger a 29% price move for the memecoin.

Note that Martinez didn't explicitly state the direction of the swing, whether upward or downward.

Typically, the pattern indicates a continuation of a downtrend, where sellers are gaining control.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Buy” signal for DOGE, according to TradingView.

Conversely, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Sell.”

‘New Uptrend’ Could Begin For ETH

As for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , Martinez stated that the prolonged period of “sideways grind” could end with momentum shifting back to the bulls.

“As long as the $1,800 support holds, a new uptrend could begin,” they added.

Yellow Metal To Rally?

Martinez also commented on gold’s trajectory, spotting a “major buy signal” on the asset’s daily chart.

“As long as gold stays above $4,325, the path of least resistance is back to the upside. From here, I'm tracking a recovery toward $4,700,” the analyst predicted.

Ethereum and Dogecoin have tanked this year, while spot gold has climbed. Still, gold hasn’t lived up to its crisis-hedge reputation during the Iran conflict, dropping more than 17% this March

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