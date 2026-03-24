Why Is Bitcoin Suddenly Outperforming Gold? Anthony Pompliano Says Geopolitics Is The Answer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is outperforming traditional safe-haven assets as geopolitical tensions reshape investor behaviour, according to investor Anthony Pompliano.

Bitcoin Leads In Unusual Macro Backdrop

Pompliano on Monday said Bitcoin has emerged as a standout asset amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, rising about 8% since tensions escalated and gaining roughly 34% against gold over a short period.

He noted that traditional safe havens are behaving unusually, while Bitcoin is benefiting from its position as a non-sovereign, decentralized asset that can be moved instantly across borders.

In an environment marked by capital controls and geopolitical instability, Pompliano sees Bitcoin's portability and independence as increasingly attractive to investors.

If tensions persist, he expects oil prices to rise further, which could pressure bonds and gold, while Bitcoin continues to outperform.

Positioning For Multiple Scenarios

A potential ceasefire could trigger a sharp rally in risk assets, according to Pompliano.

He also highlighted the importance of diversification, noting that structurally strong sectors such as artificial intelligence, along with energy and infrastructure, continue to attract capital.

At the same time, he said scarce assets like Bitcoin and commodities remain key portfolio components, particularly in an environment of inflation risk, liquidity stress and geopolitical uncertainty.

Pompliano added that gold's recent decline, about 13%, appears driven largely by liquidity needs, as investors sell holdings to raise cash amid a stronger dollar and financial strain.

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