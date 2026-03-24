Larry Fink Says Tokenization Won't Replace The Current Financial System 'Overnight' — Here's What The BlackRock CEO Sees Happening Instead

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO and Chair Larry Fink stated on Monday that tokenization has the potential to simplify investment issuance, trading and access.

Tokenization Will Coexist With TradFi, Says Fink

In his 2026 Annual Chairman’s Letter, Fink compared the current state of tokenization to the internet in 1996.

“It won't replace the existing financial system overnight. Instead, picture a bridge being built from both sides of a river, converging in the middle,” Fink added. “On one side stand traditional institutions. On the other are digital-first innovators: stablecoin issuers, fintechs, public blockchains.”

Fink envisioned a future where people could use their digital wallets not just for payments, but also for investing in a diverse range of companies.

“Tokenization could help accelerate that future by updating the plumbing of the financial system—making investments easier to issue, easier to trade, and easier to access,” he added.

BlackRock’s Foray Into Tokenization

BlackRock has made significant strides in this direction, reporting nearly $150 billion in assets under management linked to digital assets.

Its tokenized treasury fund, BUIDL, ranks among the world’s largest. The firm also oversees $65 billion in stablecoin reserves and nearly $80 billion in digital asset exchange-traded products.

Steady Shift Toward Blockchain-Based Assets

Fink has repeatedly urged policymakers to drive this shift, pushing the SEC to accelerate approvals for tokenizing traditional financial assets.

Bit by bit, it’s coming together.

Price Action: BlackRock shares fell 0.16% in after-hours trading after closing 1.74% higher at $974.58 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BLK exhibited weak price trends across short, medium, and long terms, earning poor Value, Growth, and Momentum scores in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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