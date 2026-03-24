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Pudgy Penguins
March 24, 2026 1:47 AM 2 min read

Pudgy World Lands On Amazon Marketplace, Allows Users To Customize Their Penguin With 'Exclusive' Digital Traits

Customize Your PENGU Using Amazon

Pudgy World said it has “officially landed” on the e-commerce website, introducing Pudgy World traits—customization options for penguin avatars in the free-to-play game.

These exclusive digital traits, including hats, clothing, and accessories, have prices ranging from $4.99 for common to $7.99 for epic rarities. They are redeemable through the new Pudgy Pass system for in-game customization without the need for cryptocurrency wallets.

Note that Pudgy Penguins’ merchandise line—featuring plushies, keychains, blind bags, and additional items—has been available on Amazon since 2023.

The Good And The Bad

‘Pudgy World,’ which was launched earlier this month, allows players to explore 12 unique "towns" and features Pudgy Penguins' mascot PENGU. It requires no downloads and is accessible from anywhere.

Amid all the positive announcements, Pudgy Penguins has been embroiled in a legal battle with Perry Ellis International, the owner of the Original Penguin apparel brand, over alleged trademark infringement.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PENGU, the official token of Pudgy Penguins, was trading at $0.006939, up 1.15% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the token has fallen 20%.

Photo Courtesy: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com

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