Eric Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Says It's Turning Into A BTC 'Accumulation Machine,' But ABTC Stock Still Can't Shake Off The Woes

American Bitcoin Hails Its ‘Growth’

American Bitcoin posted a video montage on X, showing its Bitcoin mining facility, servers, wind-powered facilities and clips of its Chief Strategy Officer Eric Trump interacting with Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot.

The firm promoted Hut 8’s mining infrastructure, its ability to mine Bitcoin at a “discounted” rate, and the benefits of a dollar cost averaging strategy. This combination, according to American Bitcoin, is transforming the company into an “absolute” Bitcoin accumulation machine.

Unpacking ABTC’s Journey

Unlike high-profile peers such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), American Bitcoin also produces fresh BTC via in-house mining.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a “Buy” signal for ABTC, according to TradingView. The Bull Bear Power indicator stayed “Neutral,” indicating a balance between buyers and sellers.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $68,334.25, down 1.44% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares closed 7.18% lower at $0.9468 during Friday’s regular close. Year-to-date, the stock has collapsed 44.31%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings highlighted a weaker price trend for the stock across short-, medium-, and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com