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A,Cartoon,Image,Of,Michael,Saylor,Holding,A,Playbook
March 20, 2026 2:08 PM 1 min read

Michael Saylor Makes A Bitcoin Retirement Plan Possible If You're Willing To Risk It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a retirement plan?

That may be possible using four complementary assets, according to Bitcoin firm Beretirement.

The firm points to a "portfolio garage" of Bitcoin-linked investments, each serving a distinct role:

The framework emphasizes that these assets are not substitutes but complementary layers within a broader strategy:

  • Core exposure: Bitcoin and IBIT
  • Income layer: STRC
  • Growth leverage: MSTR

The key takeaway is that a Bitcoin retirement strategy is not about choosing a single asset. Instead, it involves combining exposure, income and growth based on an investor's risk tolerance, time horizon and financial goals.

Image: Shutterstock

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