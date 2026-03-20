Michael Saylor Makes A Bitcoin Retirement Plan Possible If You're Willing To Risk It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a retirement plan?
That may be possible using four complementary assets, according to Bitcoin firm Beretirement.
The firm points to a "portfolio garage" of Bitcoin-linked investments, each serving a distinct role:
The framework emphasizes that these assets are not substitutes but complementary layers within a broader strategy:
- Core exposure: Bitcoin and IBIT
- Income layer: STRC
- Growth leverage: MSTR
The key takeaway is that a Bitcoin retirement strategy is not about choosing a single asset. Instead, it involves combining exposure, income and growth based on an investor's risk tolerance, time horizon and financial goals.
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