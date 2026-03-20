Michael Saylor Makes A Bitcoin Retirement Plan Possible If You're Willing To Risk It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a retirement plan?

That may be possible using four complementary assets, according to Bitcoin firm Beretirement.

The firm points to a "portfolio garage" of Bitcoin-linked investments, each serving a distinct role:

The framework emphasizes that these assets are not substitutes but complementary layers within a broader strategy:

Core exposure: Bitcoin and IBIT

Income layer: STRC

Growth leverage: MSTR

The key takeaway is that a Bitcoin retirement strategy is not about choosing a single asset. Instead, it involves combining exposure, income and growth based on an investor's risk tolerance, time horizon and financial goals.

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