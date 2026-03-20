Dogecoin Flips Bullish After Elon Musk Video, But Shiba Inu Skyrockets 5%

The Dogefather Returns

Musk shared the AI video Thursday, parodying the iconic “Godfather” scene by petting a Shiba Inu while musing about his Doge’s wedding and private keys.

“You don’t even think to call me the Dogefather,” Musk’s AI version said, mimicking Al Pacino’s character.

Musk coined the term “Dogefather” during his 2021 “Saturday Night Live” appearance and has used it regularly on social media to endorse Dogecoin.

The Department of Government Efficiency acronym he floated also bore an uncanny reference to the canine-themed coin.

Last month, Musk said SpaceX will likely put the memecoin “on the moon” next year. However, X Money, the new payments feature from his social media platform X, has no cryptocurrency plans on the horizon.

DOGE’s Technical Setup

Dogecoin’s Parabolic SAR at $0.09090 just flipped bullish, sitting below price for the first time in weeks.

This is the most actionable signal on the chart—SAR flips in compressed, low-volatility environments after prolonged downtrends have historically preceded sharp moves in DOGE.

The Bollinger Bands are at their tightest since the entire downtrend began, with the upper band at $0.10135, midline at $0.09432, and lower at $0.08729.

Tight bands precede explosive moves, and with price coiled just below the midline, the direction of the resolution will set the tone for April.

The descending channel ceiling near $0.10-$0.101 is the real test. Every prior rally since October has died at channel resistance.

Breaking above it with a strong daily close would be the first genuine structural break of the downtrend.

SHIB’s Burn Acceleration

Shiba Inu surged nearly 5% after reclaiming the 20 EMA at $0.00000588.

The Supertrend at $0.00000630 sits just above current price as the next immediate ceiling. A daily close above it would be the first Supertrend flip bullish since the breakdown.

The burn rate spiked 370.30% over the last 24 hours with 4,274,728 SHIB destroyed, the sharpest acceleration seen in recent memory.

While this is a rounding error against a circulating supply of 585 trillion, it signals renewed community activity and narrative momentum.

The descending channel trendline converges near $0.00000630-$0.00000650, the exact same zone as the Supertrend.

This confluence makes the $0.00000630-$0.00000650 band the single most important area on the chart.

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