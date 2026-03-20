Eightco's $90M OpenAI Bet Brings Tom Lee To Board But Stock Can't Break $1

The OpenAI Investment

OpenAI now represents approximately 30% of Eightco’s total treasury position.

The company’s holdings include 277.2 million WLD tokens, 11,068 ETH, and $76 million in cash and stablecoins.

Eightco holds nearly 10% of current WLD supply in circulation, positioning it as the largest public market participant in the Worldcoin ecosystem.

“Access to high-growth private companies has historically been limited to institutional investors, and we’re proud to offer retail investors meaningful exposure to one of the most important AI companies in the world,” said Kevin O’Donnell, CEO of Eightco.

The company recently announced $125 million in new funding commitments led by $75 million from Bitmine, with at least $25 million from ARK Invest and $25 million from Payward, Kraken’s parent company.

The capital will support expansion into technology shaping the next generation of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and global digital consumer platforms.

The Board Additions

Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, joins Eightco’s Board of Directors. Brett Winton, Chief Futurist at ARK Invest, will serve as an advisor to the Board.

“OpenAI is one of the most consequential bets you can make in markets today,” said Winton. “We’re pleased to support ORBS in building a public market on-ramp to the companies shaping the AI era.”

In addition to OpenAI, Eightco closed an initial strategic investment of $25 million in MrBeast and Beast Industries, making it the only publicly traded company offering retail investors access to both OpenAI and Beast Industries.

The Technical Wreckage

Eightco is down 1.5% today, trapped between the lower Bollinger Band at $0.7602 and the midline at $1.01.

From a peak near $50 in October 2025, the stock has lost roughly 98% of its value in five months.

Every EMA sits above current price in a bearish cascade: 20 EMA at $1.02, 50 at $1.43, 100 at $2.27, and 200 at $3.03.

Price hasn’t traded above its 20 EMA since November.

The Bollinger Bands are compressed to an extremely tight range near $1, reflecting how completely volatility has dried up after the parabolic move. A close below $0.76 would be a fresh multi-month low and likely accelerate selling.

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