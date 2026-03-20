Bitcoin Back To $70,000: Here's The Key Level To Watch To Tell BTC's Next Move

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is back at $70,000 on weakening bullish momentum, setting up a key test for its next move.

Bitcoin’s Key Levels In Focus

Prominent analyst Trader Mayne on Friday said rising geopolitical tensions and the aftermath of recent Federal Reserve policy decisions are driving volatility across crypto markets.

He noted that macro conditions remain critical.

Higher energy prices can tighten financial conditions, while central bank policy continues to influence liquidity, both key drivers of capital flows into Bitcoin.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is at a pivotal point. After a failed breakout attempt, the return to its previous range suggests fading bullish strength.

Mayne identified $71,500 as the key level to watch.

A strong reclaim could restore bullish structure and open the path toward $80,000. Failure to hold support, however, may confirm a bearish swing failure pattern and increase the risk of a deeper correction.

Even in a bullish scenario, he warned that any near-term rally could form a lower high, signaling the market may still need another leg down before a sustained uptrend.

Selective Opportunities Remain

Despite uncertainty, Mayne said tactical opportunities still exist for traders willing to be selective.

He noted that many altcoins from previous cycles are unlikely to revisit their all-time highs, as capital tends to rotate toward stronger narratives and newer assets.

Rather than chasing lagging coins, he advised focusing on assets already showing strength and relative momentum.

He also stressed the importance of cross-market analysis. Evaluating altcoins solely against the U.S. dollar can be misleading, performance should also be measured against Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

"If an altcoin rises in USD but falls against BTC or ETH, it's underperforming," he said, adding that holding stronger assets may offer better returns in such cases.

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