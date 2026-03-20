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Ripple,Xrp,Is,A,Modern,Way,Of,Exchange,And,This
March 20, 2026 9:11 AM 2 min read

Ripple Survey Shows 70% See Digital Assets As Necessary—But XRP Trades Sideways

The Digital Asset Necessity

Ripple’s survey reveals digital assets are no longer a fringe experiment—they’re becoming a core part of how banks, asset managers, fintechs, and corporates plan to move money, store value, and manage risk.

Stablecoins emerged as the most compelling use case, with 74% of leaders saying stablecoins can improve cash-flow efficiency and unlock working capital. 

This highlights their growing appeal as treasury tools beyond just payment rails.

Fintechs are leading adoption, with 31% using stablecoins to collect payments for customers and 29% accepting stablecoins directly.

Meanwhile, 47% of fintechs want to build their own digital asset solutions rather than rely on third-party infrastructure.

Banks Focus On Tokenization

Asset managers and banks are prioritizing tokenization, with 89% of those looking to tokenize assets focusing on secure storage and custody first. 

Banks care most about token management (82%), while asset managers focus more on distribution (80%).

Nearly all respondents—97%—flagged security and certifications like ISO and SOC 2 as critical, with operational support and industry-specific experience also weighing heavily in infrastructure decisions.

“Digital assets are becoming a strategic necessity, and the infrastructure decisions made today are expected to shape competitive edge tomorrow,” the survey concludes.

XRP’s Failed Breakout

XRP is coiled inside a symmetrical wedge that has been compressing price since the $1.10 bottom. 

Price pierced the upper descending trendline on March 17, tagging $1.58 before reversing sharply back inside the pattern.

The rejection from Supertrend resistance at $1.5245 confirms sellers are defending the upper boundary aggressively. 

The wedge lower boundary near $1.43-$1.44 is the last line of defense for bulls. A 4-hour close below it opens a direct path back toward $1.3 and potentially a retest of the $1.10 lows.

Conversely, reclaiming $1.5245 on a 4-hour close would clear the path to $1.6 and the descending macro trendline. 

Image: Shutterstock

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