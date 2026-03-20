Bitcoin Defends $70,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Test Support In Jittery Market

Bitcoin trades around $70,000 as Bitcoin ETFs saw $90.2 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $136.4 million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization dropped around 3% over the past 24 hours to $33.4 billion.

Trader Commentary: Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin is retesting the $70,000 level from below, making it a key decision point. A failure to reclaim it could allow bearish momentum to take control.

He added that significant liquidity remains below current prices, raising the likelihood of a downside sweep before any sustained move higher.

Ted Pillows noted Ethereum bounced from the $2,100 support zone, but the recovery lacks strong spot demand. With macro uncertainty rising and institutional flows still muted, he warned ETH could lose support and dip below $2,100 again.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees XRP's trendline acting as a key support level, potentially offering a buying opportunity if the price holds and rebounds.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin is forming a large bullish pennant on the monthly chart. If confirmed, the pattern could drive a significant long-term move.

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