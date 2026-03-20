Coinbase Launches 24/7 Stock Trading For Tesla, Apple, Nvidia With 10X Leverage

The ‘Everything Exchange’ Expansion

Coinbase becomes one of the first major centralized venues to offer stock perpetual futures, a product that has gained traction on decentralized platforms with billions in daily trading volume.

The launch advances the company’s strategy of building an “Everything Exchange” where users can access crypto, traditional assets, and emerging markets in a single venue.

The contracts offer up to 10x leverage on single-name stocks and up to 20x leverage on ETF products, with settlement conducted in USDC on crypto rails. Coinbase said the products support cross-margining across perpetual futures and spot positions.

Why 24/7 Stock Trading Matters

Traditional U.S. stock markets operate 24/5. Global events, macro data, and crypto volatility do not.

For retail traders, stock perpetuals provide capital-efficient access to U.S. markets with continuous trading and built-in leverage.

For institutions, they enable real-time exposure management, weekend hedging, and cross-collateral efficiency within a unified derivatives infrastructure.

Traders are rapidly increasing demand for round-the-clock equity exposure, especially in markets where accessing U.S. stocks is limited or capital intensive.

The product is accessible to retail users through Coinbase Advanced as well as institutional clients via Coinbase International Exchange.

Coinbase powers stock perpetuals using the same perpetual futures engine and risk framework it applies across its crypto derivatives markets.

The TradFi Competition

The launch builds on Coinbase’s recent derivatives expansion in Europe, where the firm began rolling out crypto futures trading to users across 26 countries through its MiFID-regulated entity.

Those products include the “Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index,” reflecting growing demand for hybrid exposure across asset classes.

Traditional venues are responding. CME Group plans to launch 24/7 cryptocurrency futures on May 29. Nasdaq is advancing toward 23-hour weekday equities trading targeting the second half of 2026.

COIN Tests $202 Resistance

Coinbase is up 0.5%, but pre-market shows weakness at $201.35.

The $200 zone has been tested repeatedly since February and held as support each time.

The green Supertrend zone recently appeared beneath price at $170.85, signaling an early-stage bullish flip—the first such signal since the breakdown began.

The 50 EMA sits at $202.59, essentially the current price.

A daily close above this level would be the first meaningful EMA reclaim since the November collapse.

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