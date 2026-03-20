Trump Jr Says AI Agents That Can Think But Can't Pay Are Just 'Expensive Interns' — Touts New World Liberty Financial Infrastructure

Donald Trump Jr. promoted World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) new payment infrastructure on Thursday that will enable AI agents to manage funds and transact on the blockchain.

WLFI Dives Into Agentic Commerce

Trump Jr. spotlighted the AgentPay Software Development Kit on X, calling it “open source, self-custodial and policy-first,” which could be used to settle USD1 transactions.

“AI agents that can reason but can’t pay for anything are just expensive interns,” he said. “Today, World Liberty Financial shipped the infrastructure to fix that.”

This software toolkit enables agents to move and trade funds programmatically according to user-defined rules. The rules will be enforced before any action can be executed, WLFI stated.

Any actions exceeding “configured thresholds” will be suspended until reviewed and approved by a human. Additionally, end users will always retain full control over their private keys and they will never be sent to AI agents.

Users in responses were skeptical, with some accusing the Trumps of “riding the latest hot topic into the sunset.”

AI Agents For Payments

Agentic payments mark a significant leap in fintech, where AI agents go beyond reasoning and recommendation to finalize transactions on users’ behalf.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) developed x402, an internet-native payment protocol developed by Coinbase, into Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol, AP2

Earlier this month, CEO Brian Armstrong expressed confidence that AI agents will increasingly transact using cryptocurrency wallets and may soon execute more financial transactions than humans.

He brought up the idea again on Thursday, asking in an X post, “How long until agentic payments overtake human payments?”

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLFI was exchanging hands at $0.09346, down 4.40% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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