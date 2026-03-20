Gemini, Winklevoss Twins Sued By Investors For 'False' IPO Claims, Operational Shifts — Crypto Exchange's Q4 Loss Deepens

‘False, Misleading Statements’

The lawsuit claimed that Gemini failed to disclose several key issues in the documents supporting its IPO, according to San Diego-based plaintiffs’ law firm Robbins LLP. These include overstating the viability of its core business as a cryptocurrency platform and its international expansion.

The lawsuit also alleged that the company’s post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated. The plaintiffs stated that the offering documents and public statements made by co-founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, were “materially false and misleading.”

The shareholders pointed to a blog post by the Winklevoss twins dated Feb. 5, announcing a pivot to “Gemini 2.0,” including operational shifts and a 25% workforce reduction.

Gemini didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Gemini’s Loss Widens In Q4

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini went public last September, only to watch its stock nosedive 81% in the months since.

The company released its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, posting a per-share loss of $1.22 that fell short of analyst expectations. It reported $60.30 million in revenue, surpassing the $52 million estimate.

Analysts at Citi downgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Sell” earlier this week and slashed its price target to $5.50 from $13

Price Action: Gemini shares jumped 5.81% in after-hours trading after closing 0.84% higher at $6.01 during Thursday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show the stock trailing in short-, medium- and long-term price performance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Grey82 / Shutterstock.com