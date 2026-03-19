Elon Musk Appears As 'The Dogefather' While Petting A Shiba Inu In AI Video, Discusses DOGE's Wedding And Private Keys

Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video of himself as “The Dogefather” with a Shiba Inu dog on Thursday.

‘Dogefather’ Is Here!

In the video, Musk parodies the iconic “Godfather” scene by petting a Shiba Inu while musing about his Doge’s wedding and private keys.

“You don’t even think to call me the Dogefather,” Musk’s AI version said, mimicking Al Pacino’s character saying in the movie, “You don’t even think to call me the Godfather.”

Musk’s Love For DOGE

Musk coined the term “Dogefather” during his appearance on the sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” in 2021. Since then, he’s used the term regularly on social media to playfully endorse Dogecoin, and now even more so with Grok’s AI capabilities.

Musk has been a known supporter of the DOGE meme coin, and even the acronym for Department of Government Efficiency, a government initiative he floated, bore an uncanny reference to the canine-themed coin.

Last month, Musk said his space technology company, SpaceX, will likely put the memecoin "on the moon" next year.

Meanwhile, X Money, the new payments feature from his social media giant X, has no cryptocurrency plans on the horizon, for now.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.09396, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) , which draws its name from Musk's Shiba Inu pet, was up 0.63% at $0.00003000.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com