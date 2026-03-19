Bitcoin Struggles At $70,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Reverse Gains

Bitcoin tapped $70,000 on Thursday as cryptocurrencies reversed most of their gains from earlier in the week.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 124,449 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $437.34 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $163.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $55.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Worldcoin, Bittensor and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said Bitcoin has yet to fully sweep downside liquidity, suggesting another move lower could occur to trigger stop-losses and collect orders.

At the same time, he noted liquidity is building above $75,000, pointing to a potential upside target. His base case calls for a short-term dip followed by a stronger move higher.

Rekt Fencer said Bitcoin is closely tracking its 2022 price pattern, implying a similar trajectory could push BTC toward $80,000 by early April.

He described the setup as "almost predictable," reinforcing a bullish outlook despite near-term volatility.

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