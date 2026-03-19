Is Crypto Evolving Beyond Speculation Into A Real Alternative To Traditional Banking?

Crypto is gradually evolving beyond speculation into a viable alternative to traditional banking, according to Jupiter Exchange President Xia Ju.

Stablecoins Lead The Shift

Ju said on the When Shift Happens podcast on Thursday the transition begins with stablecoins, which already function as tokenized dollars for payments and remittances.

The next step is the tokenization of real-world assets, including equities and credit, bringing more financial activity on chain.

Ju outlined three key pillars for the next three to five years:

Onchain super apps: Platforms that integrate trading, lending and payments into a single interface.

Crypto-powered payments: Systems that enable global spending via stablecoins with minimal fees, including in underserved regions.

Chain abstraction: Technology that removes blockchain complexity, allowing users to interact without managing wallets, bridges or networks.

Together, these developments could create a faster, cheaper and more accessible financial system, potentially replacing key banking functions such as payments and transfers.

Institutional Interest Builds

Institutional adoption remains in its early stages but is gaining momentum, according to Ju.

While some firms are investing heavily, others remain cautious.

Still, he said the broader trend is clear, with Wall Street increasingly focused on crypto as a new financial infrastructure.

He added that the transition will be gradual, not immediate. As real-world use cases expand and user experience improves, crypto could move from a niche asset class toward becoming a default financial system for many users.

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