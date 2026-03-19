Strive Surpasses CleanSpark In Top 10 Bitcoin Treasury Rankings After Adding 317 BTC

Expanding Bitcoin Holdings

Since going public in September 2025, Strive has built its Bitcoin position through multiple funding sources, including PIPE proceeds, the acquisition of Semler Scientific and capital markets activity such as its IPO and follow-on offerings.

Financial Performance Mixed

Strive reported improving internal metrics, including rising Bitcoin yield and gains, reflecting growth in Bitcoin per share.

However, results were weighed down by volatility in Bitcoin's price. The company posted a Q4 net loss of $393.6 million, largely driven by declines in the fair value of its holdings.

Despite the loss, Strive continues to expand its Bitcoin treasury, now valued at roughly $944 million, while focusing on building digital credit and Bitcoin-backed investment products.

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