Bitcoin Slides To $70,000 As Inflation Outlook Weighs On Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin fell to around $70,000 as ETF outflows and a higher inflation forecast for 2026 weighed on markets.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $129.6 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $55.5 million in net outflows.
Meme coin market capitalization is down 5.3% over the past 24 hours.
Trader Commentary: Trader Cyril-DeFi said Bitcoin continues to struggle below the $75,000 resistance level, with repeated rejections signalling weak upside momentum.
He noted strong buying interest near $65,000 but said BTC remains below the key 200-day exponential moving average at $87,000, indicating a non-bullish structure. "Until a clear breakout above $75,000, downside risks remain," he said.
Crypto Tony noted Ethereum may be nearing the end of a five-wave decline, with a potential final move toward the $2,130–$2,120 range before a larger bounce.
Cryptoinsightuk highlighted XRP's recent breakout, marked by two daily closes above its range, supports a bullish outlook. He added that a move higher followed by a retest of range highs as support would strengthen the trend, though a pullback would not invalidate the structure.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin's fractal pattern suggests a repeating setup that could lead to another rally if the structure continues to play out.
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