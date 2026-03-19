Eric Trump Says 'Up We Go' After American Bitcoin Surpasses Galaxy Digital In Bitcoin Holdings — So Why Is The Stock Lagging?

‘Climbing The Ladder Faster’
Trump took pride in the achievement on X, adding, “No company is climbing the ladder faster. Up, up, up we go!”
Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) tops the list, with over $53 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.
Long-Term Strategy To Increase Bitcoin
What’s The State Of ABTC Stock?
Year-to-date, American Bitcoin lags Galaxy significantly, as shown below.
|Stock
|YTD Gains +/-
|American Bitcoin
|-39.41%
|Galaxy Holdings
|-3.49%
Despite the unimpressive performance, Roth Capital and HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of the stock with a "Buy" rating and set a price target of $4, representing a 288.39% upside.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $70,798.97, down 4.66% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
American Bitcoin shares fell 0.01% in after-hours trading after closing 2.83% lower at $1.03 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlighted a weaker price trend for the stock across short-, medium-, and long-term.
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