US To Hits $39 Trillion Debt Next Week: What Does It Mean For Crypto?

U.S. national debt will hit $39 trillion on March 25, 2026, growing at $7.23 billion per day as the Iran war added $12 billion in costs during the first two weeks.

The $39 Trillion Breaking Point

Total gross national debt will reach $39 trillion, equivalent to $113,638 per person or $288,283 per household.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the federal deficit at $1.9 trillion in fiscal 2026, with federal debt rising to 120% of GDP by 2036.

Interest expense reached $520 billion through the first five months of fiscal 2026, up 8.8% from last year.

The Treasury paid out $93.48 billion in interest in February alone, making interest the second-largest spending category behind only Social Security.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warns that by fiscal 2031, the average interest rate paid on federal debt will exceed the country’s economic growth rate.

The cost of borrowing will grow faster than the economy’s ability to pay for it, creating a self-reinforcing debt spiral.

The Iran War’s $65 Billion Price Tag

The U.S. spent at least $12 billion on the Iran war in just the first two weeks of Operation Epic Fury, which began February 28.

The Pentagon told lawmakers costs exceeded $11.3 billion in the first six days alone.

If the conflict rages for two months, it will inflict net new expenses of $65 billion plus $1.4 billion in interest, hiking the deficit by roughly 3.6%.

Beyond direct military costs, the war spiked oil prices near $97 per barrel and disrupted global supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s daily oil flows.

“The conflict in Iran demonstrates why we need to keep our national debt at a reasonable level,” said Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “How can we prioritize our national security when we’re spending more on interest payments than national defense?”

How Stablecoins Are Funding The Debt

Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) alone holds $122.32 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bills as of December 2025, representing 83% of its reserves.

Its CEO said the company expects to become a top-10 purchaser of T-bills in 2026, exceeding holdings of countries like Germany and Israel.

Standard Chartered analysts project stablecoin growth could generate $0.8-$1.0 trillion in fresh T-bill demand by 2028 as the market grows toward $2 trillion in total capitalization.

Because the GENIUS Act mandates 1:1 backing in high-quality liquid assets, stablecoin issuers have become some of the world’s largest holders of short-term U.S. debt.

As the debt spirals and the Iran war adds billions in emergency costs, stablecoin buyers are providing critical demand for Treasury bills at a time when traditional buyers are pulling back.

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