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Several,Golden,Cryptocurrencies,Highlighting,The,Bitcoin,Coin,With,Graphics,In
March 18, 2026 3:16 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Down To $71,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop 5% In 24 Hours

Bitcoin dropped below $72,000 on Wednesday, following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data and rising Middle East tensions.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 129,294 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $406.32 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $199.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $138.3 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include River, Kaspa and Hyperliquid.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader IncomeSharks said Bitcoin's recent pullback follows a bullish SuperTrend flip, noting that such corrections are common as traders take profits. He added that even a move toward $65,000 would keep the broader uptrend intact.

Michael van de Poppe said the decline puts key support between $69,000 and $70,000 in focus. Holding this range could support further upside, while a breakdown may trigger a deeper pullback toward $58,000–$60,000.

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin is struggling to hold above its recent range highs and is now retesting resistance after filling a CME gap. With the Federal Reserve's policy meeting approaching, he said this level could determine the next directional move.

Image: Shutterstock

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