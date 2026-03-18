Bitcoin May Drop 30%–40% Before A 'True Bottom,' Trader Warns

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is holding above $70,000 for now, but prominent analyst Trader Mayne foresees a broader macro downturn.

Bitcoin Still Holding Key Levels

In a Mar. 17 podcast, Mayne said Bitcoin's recent rebound appears to be a countertrend move rather than the start of a sustained bull run.

He argued the broader market structure remains bearish, warning that a loss of support around $70,000 could open the door to further downside.

While he acknowledged that holding this level could support a bullish case, Mayne said his base view is that the market has not yet reached its bottom.

He added in an earlier podcast that higher timeframes, including the weekly, three-day and monthly charts, continue to signal a bearish trend.

Even a rally toward $80,000–$90,000, he said, could still mark a lower high within a larger downtrend, consistent with a typical "bear market bounce."

The "Silent Recession"

Mayne said the current strength in markets may be misleading, likening it to the calm that preceded major downturns in 2008 and 2020.

He argued the U.S. economy is slipping into a "silent recession," pointing to weakening labour data, downward job revisions and declining consumer confidence.

He also cited the growing impact of AI on entry-level jobs, a housing market constrained by elevated interest rates and concerns over reduced corporate transparency.

Mayne said he is positioning for this outlook through prediction markets, including bets on a U.S. recession by 2026, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and other low-probability risks.

He added that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sooner than markets anticipate, reinforcing his view that economic conditions are deteriorating faster than widely believed.

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