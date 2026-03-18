Bitcoin Down 2% After $75,000 Rejection: Why Is It Going Down?

The SEC/CFTC Framework

The SEC and CFTC issued joint interpretive guidance dividing crypto tokens into five categories: digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins, and digital securities.

The framework marks a shift from case-by-case enforcement, clarifying which tokens are securities and which fall under lighter CFTC oversight.

“The practical effect is a more coherent and less burdensome regulatory environment,” Tagus Capital said. “Legal uncertainty declines, the risk of retroactive enforcement is reduced, and compliance becomes more predictable.”

The guidance supports institutional participation, exchange development, and product innovation while improving market structure through lower compliance costs and better price discovery.

However, it stops short of binding law and still leaves room for case-by-case interpretation.

The Seven-Day ETF Buying Streak

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $199.37 million in net inflows on March 17, marking seven consecutive days of positive inflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT (NASDAQ:IBIT) alone pulled in $169.34 million on March 17, continuing its dominance.

Fidelity’s FBTC (BATS:FBTC) added $24.39 million. Seven straight days of ETF inflows while price trades below $75,000 is a powerful divergence—smart money accumulating quietly while retail sentiment remains nervous.

The $75,000 Resistance Wall

Bitcoin tagged a session high of $74,700 before getting rejected. The $75,218 level acts as a hard ceiling, coinciding with the Bollinger Band mid-band and descending trendline resistance that has capped rallies since November.

All four EMAs remain bearishly stacked above price. The 20 EMA at $70,771 and 50 EMA at $72,911 are the nearest levels.

The 200 EMA at $87,419 remains the ultimate bull-bear dividing line.

The FOMC Wait

The Federal Reserve announces its interest-rate decision at 2:00 PM ET Wednesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference at 2:30 PM.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates unchanged in the 3.5%-3.75% range.

Traders focus less on the decision and more on interest-rate projections following the Iran war-related energy price shock.

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